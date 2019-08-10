INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A missing 26-year-old quadriplegic man was found dead Saturday morning after being reported missing following a concert at the Forum in Inglewood.

Nicholas Picciolo was last seen at the Blink-182 concert on August 8 with a friend when they got into a minor argument and Picciolo left the venue.

Picciolo was in a swimming accident years ago that left him using a wheelchair and with limited use of his hands that he used to drive a specialized van.

His sister told CBSLA that he was in dire need of medical treatment due to his paralysis.

The coroner has not officially said the body found was Picciolo but law enforcement officials said it was him and foul play is not suspected.