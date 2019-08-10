CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — An unidentified man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Beaumont Friday night.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m., but it is unclear what led up to the shooting that involved a Beaumont police officer. It is also unclear whether the officer was injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

