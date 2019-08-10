BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — An unidentified man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Beaumont Friday night.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue around 10 p.m., but it is unclear what led up to the shooting that involved a Beaumont police officer. It is also unclear whether the officer was injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

#Beaumont OIS Update #1- 1 Adult Male deceased as result of incident. Access to 600 block of Michigan Avenue remains restricted due to active scene. Additional updates to follow. https://t.co/gJjzmWhqds — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 10, 2019