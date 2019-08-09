We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Los Angeles businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into back-to-school season.

Nic’s on Beverly

PHOTO: NIC’S ON BEVERLY/YELP

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Melrose’s Nic’s on Beverly, the bar and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp saw a median 2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Nic’s on Beverly bagged a remarkable 120.4 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, with a slight downward trend from a five-star rating a month ago to its current 4.5 stars.

Open at 8265 Beverly Blvd. since June, Nic’s on Beverly offers mimosa buckets, draft brews and classic cocktails like Moscow Mules and margaritas.

Indian by Nature

PHOTO: CRISTINA Z./YELP

Northridge’s Indian by Nature is also making waves. Open since May at 8241 Tampa Ave., the Indian and vegetarian spot, which offers comfort food and more, has seen a 61.5 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.9 percent for all businesses tagged “Indian” on Yelp.

Indian by Nature offers authentic appetizers such as vegetable samosas, fish fritters and paneer pakora — homemade cheese fried with herbs and spices. Over the past month, it’s maintained a stellar five-star rating among Yelpers. (See the full menu here.)

The Rooster

PHOTO: M G./YELP

Pico-Robertson’s The Rooster is currently on the upswing in the breakfast and brunch category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp saw a median 2 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, this breakfast and brunch spot increased its new reviews by 25 percent—with its Yelp rating declining slightly from 4.5 stars to four stars. Review counts increased by more than 1,400 percent on a month-to-month basis.

Open for business at 8809 W. Pico Blvd. since 2016, the business offers early morning eats, including a breakfast sandwich with egg, bacon, cheddar cheese and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse

PHOTO: H&H BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE/YELP

Open since March, this steakhouse and Brazilian spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Steakhouses” on Yelp.

Citywide, businesses tagged “Steakhouses” saw a median 1.8 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but H&H Brazilian Steakhouse saw a 47.5 percent increase, maintaining a superior 4.5-star rating throughout. It gained 1.2 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.

Located at 518 W. Seventh St. in downtown Los Angeles, H&H Brazilian Steakhouse offers tableside premium meats, from pork ribs and filet mignon to lamb chops and ribeye. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Mizlala

PHOTO: QUINN C./YELP

Is West Adams’s Mizlala on your radar? According to Yelp review data, the Middle Eastern spot, which offers falafel and more, is seeing plenty of action.

While businesses categorized as “Middle Eastern” on Yelp increased their media new review count by 2.5 percent over the past month, Mizlala nabbed a 67.4 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining an excellent 4.5-star rating.

Located at 5400 W. Adams Blvd., Mizlala offers authentic Middle Eastern eats like chicken shawarma, lamb kefta and salmon kebabs with yogurt tzaziki, lemon, pickles and herbs.