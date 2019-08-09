Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Beau, Labrador retriever mix

Beau is an adorable male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of I Stand With My Pack.

Beau likes to socialize — he’s happy to keep company with children, dogs or cats. He is vaccinated. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Beau’s current caretakers say:

Beau is an eight-month-old joyful pup who is always in a good mood and gets along great with everyone. He is playful and affectionate. He will be great addition to most families.

Read more about Beau on Petfinder.

Daisy, American Staffordshire terrier mix

Daisy is a female American Staffordshire terrier puppy being kept at Paws of L.A. Rescue.

Daisy needs special time to bond with you: She’ll need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids. No need to worry: She’s already house-trained. Daisy is vaccinated.

Daisy’s current caretakers say:

This little 50-pound pittie mix is going on two years and although her life prior to being rescued was not all roses, she has embraced life with joy. Thanks to her rescuer and foster, she has overcome the biggest challenge of all: being deaf. She understands hands signals and she is definitely eager to please you.

Read more about Daisy on Petfinder.

Lola, American bulldog mix

Lola is a darling female American bulldog puppy being kept at I Stand With My Pack.

Lolais happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and kids. She has been vaccinated. She is already house-trained.

Here’s what Lola’s friends at I Stand With My Pack think of her:

Lola is playful, curious and affectionate. [She] will be a perfect fit for active families.

Read more about how to adopt Lola on Petfinder.

Coco, Jindo

Coco is a sweet female Jindo puppy currently housed at The Mutt Scouts.

She’s been vaccinated. She’s already house-trained.

Here’s what Coco’s friends at The Mutt Scouts think of her:

Coco is an absolutely gorgeous, sweet, highly intelligent dog. She needs a home without children, with patient adult(s) who can focus on continuing to support her great progress.

Read more about how to adopt Coco on Petfinder.

Cheryl, Jindo

Cheryl is a lovable female Jindo puppy staying at Dogs Without Borders.

Cheryl loves to socialize — she’ll get along great with your other dogs. Fear not: She’s already house-trained. She already has all of her shots.

From Cheryl’s current caretaker:

Cheryl is an adorable girl who came to us from the Korean meat trade… Even though she is a little shy at first she warms up within minutes and enjoys her walks, stopping every few minutes to watch other dogs, people or birds, taking in all of the sights and sounds around her, then trotting on her way.

Apply to adopt Cheryl today at Petfinder.

Cash, Dalmatian and Labrador retriever mix

Cash is a lovable male Dalmatian and Labrador retriever puppy being kept at I Stand With My Pack.

Cash loves other dogs. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. Cash has been vaccinated.

Cash’s current caretakers say:

He is a very sweet dog that showed well with all humans and dogs. He would be a great addition to most families.

Read more about how to adopt Cash on Petfinder.

Newt, pit bull terrier

Newt is a sweet male pit bull terrier puppy being kept at Angel City Pit Bulls.

Newt will get along great with other dogs. He’s already vaccinated. He is already house-trained.

Newt’s current caretakers say:

This shy boy opens up on his neighborhood walks and has a nice flexible energy level… Once he’s comfortable, you can expect to see his happy, relaxed smile coming your way. We think Newt would be happiest living with another dog to give him a confidence boost.

Read more about Newt on Petfinder.