Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for grocery stores.

1. Day And Nite Groceries & Taqueria

PHOTO: ROOTEE A./YELP

Topping the list is Southeast Anaheim’s Day and Nite Groceries & Taqueria, situated at 859 S. Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. El Gaucho Meat Market

PHOTO: RICHARD L./YELP

Southeast Anaheim’s El Gaucho Meat Market, located at 847 S. State College Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and meat shop, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 218 reviews.

3. Northgate Market

PHOTO: NORTHGATE MARKET/YELP

Northgate Market, a grocery store, bakery and Mexican spot in Southeast Anaheim, is another go-to, with four stars out of 160 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2030 E. Lincoln Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Thai and Laos Market

PHOTO: VU L./YELP

Over in Northwest Anaheim, check out Thai and Laos Market, which has earned four stars out of 165 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and Thai spot at 1721 W. La Palma Ave.

5. Mother’s Market & Kitchen

PHOTO: TAMI D./YELP

Finally, there’s Mother’s Market & Kitchen, an Anaheim Hills favorite with four stars out of 149 reviews. Stop by 5759 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road to hit up the grocery store and vegetarian spot, which offers juices and smoothies and more, next time the urge strikes.