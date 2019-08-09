LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities said a suspect remains at large Friday following a shooting inside a high-rise building downtown.

Police told CBS2/KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen they were searching floor-to-floor.

The extent of the injuries to the victim was unclear but one man on a gurney was captured on cellphone video being transported to a hospital. The man’s hand was bloodied and he appeared conscious.

Police said there was only one victim in the incident that played out on the 600 block of Spring Street.

Police and the fire department were called to the scene just before 4 p.m

Authorities said that a person captured on cellphone video being handcuffed was a witness and not a suspect in the shooting.

Police are continuing to go over surveillance video to try to identify a suspect.