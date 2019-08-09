



– Firefighters were working to rescue an 800-to-900 pound horse which somehow got trapped on a hillside in Sunland Friday morning.

The 30-year-old thoroughbred male horse named Sonny got trapped about 30 feet down an embankment at around 6:40 a.m. on a private property in the 11300 block of North Oro Vista Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.

Neighbors told CBS2 that Sonny got stuck along a fence on his owner’s property. When neighbors tried to cut the fence, he went tumbling down.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire department was trying to hoist the horse to safety using a helicopter after crews were unsuccessful in getting the horse upright. The horse had been sedated in preparation for the rope hoist operation. Crews placed special equipment on Sunny to help hoist him up.

An L.A. Animal Services Mobile Animal Rescue Team was also on scene. It’s unclear if the horse is injured.

It’s unclear how Sonny got stuck in the first place.

https://twitter.com/KandissCroneTV/status/1159865599020818434