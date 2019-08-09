HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A natural gas line was severed in Hollywood Thursday afternoon near Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, prompting some evacuations.

Workers at a construction site in the 6300 block of West De Longpre Avenue, about a block south of Sunset Boulevard, severed a gas line just before 3 p.m. The constructions workers were working at the site of a high-rise building not far from ArcLight Cinemas.

Evacuations were ordered for all the workers of the construction site. Some other commercial buildings were also cleared of employees and patrons.

There was a mild odor of gas in the area, and De Longpre Avenue was closed between Vine Street and Ivar Avenue as Southern California Gas Co. crews worked to repair the line.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)