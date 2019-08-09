



Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 8/9 at 8 a.m.

Garden Grove Police Chief Lashes Out At Law That Kept Suspect In Killing Spree Out Of Prison

A controversial law often criticized for allowing criminals to be released early from state prison apparently also kept a gang member who went on a killing and crime spree in Garden Grove from being put back behind bars.

Mountain Lion P-61 Successfully Crosses 405 Freeway In Sepulveda Pass

A mountain lion successfully accomplished a feat most humans would not attempt – crossing the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

Local Weather

We’ll have 70s along the coast, 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys and Inland Empire. We’ll be staying away from triple digits through the weekend.