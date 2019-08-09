



— Detectives have named a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a teen in Riverside this week.

Police are looking for Henry “Oscar” Mazariegos-Gonzales, 29, of Riverside.

Police said the suspect hit the victim in the head with a metal object.The victim told CBS2.KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock she believed the object was a hammer.

She showed Comstock a wound in her head that required two staples to close.

Related Link: Young Teen Tells Story Of Being Hit In Head By Hammer, Nearly Kidnapped

It is believed the suspect may have fled to Mexico to evade authorities.

Mazariegos-Gonzales allegedly borrowed a friend’s work truck, authorities said.

Officials said that on Tuesday morning, between 8 and 8:30 a.m. the suspect attempted to grab the victim and pull her into the truck that was parked in the 6200 block of Rutland, along her school route.

After being struck, the girl said she fought back and was able to flee.

If anyone knows of the suspect’s whereabouts or has any additional information regarding this investigation, please call Detective Christi Arnold at (951) 353-7945 or carnold@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brandi Merrill at (951) 353-7120 or bmerrill@riversideca.gov.