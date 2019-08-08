Visiting University Town Center, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Irvine neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a farm-style sandwich shop to a dessert spot with an eco-friendly bent.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in University Town Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mendocino Farms

Photo: Matthew E./Yelp

Topping the list is Mendocino Farms, a spot to score sandwiches and more. Located at 4187 Campus Drive, Suite M176, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 524 reviews on Yelp.

One of 13 Mendocino Farms in Greater Los Angeles, its menu offerings include the chain’s “Not So Fried” chicken sandwich and the Peruvian steak sandwich, along with entree salads, soups and more.

2. In-N-Out Burger

Photo: kimmie N./Yelp

Next up is In-N-Out Burger at 4115 Campus Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 672 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This fast-food chain specializes in made-to-order double, triple and quadruple burgers, french fries and milkshakes.

3. Hen House Grill

Photo: Angelia U./Yelp

Hen House Grill, a Persian/Iranian and Mediterranean spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 834 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4515 Campus Drive to see for yourself.

In addition to beef and lamb kebabs, menu options include stews, such as chicken curry; entrees like dizi and lamb shank and a variety of sandwiches.

4. Slapfish

Photo: an H./Yelp

Check out Slapfish, which has earned four stars out of 695 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score seafood, fish and chips and sandwiches at 4249 Campus Drive, B148.

Operators of the 12-state chain say its focus is on socially responsible, chef-driven seafood recipes at affordable fast-casual prices, such as its tilapia-based “reel fish” sandwich.

5. Snow Monster

Photo: Natalie M./Yelp

Finally, there’s Snow Monster, a local favorite with four stars out of 697 reviews. Stop by 4255 Campus Drive, Suite A124, to score milk teas, iced coffees, matcha, ice cream, macarons and more the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

This is one of four Snow Monster locations in the Los Angeles market, all of which offer beverages in reusable glass jars and metal or glass straws.