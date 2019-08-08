Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut sources in Long Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Simone’s Donuts

Topping the list is Long Beach’s Simone’s Donuts, situated at 6400 E. Stearns St., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 461 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score doughnuts has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Knead Donuts & Tea

Photo: Delia M./Yelp

Long Beach’s Knead Donuts & Tea, located at 3490 E. Seventh St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score doughnuts, bubble tea, juices and smoothies 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.

3. Sweet Retreat Donuts

Photo: Alyssa F./Yelp

Sweet Retreat Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts, coffee, tea, juices and smoothies in Long Beach, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 317 Yelp reviews. Head over to 924 E. Pacific Coast Highway to see for yourself.

4. Broadway Donuts

Photo: Alyssa F./Yelp

Over in Long Beach, check out Broadway Donuts, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, at 1200 E. Broadway.

5. Circle Donuts

Photo: Pauline L./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Circle Donuts, a Long Beach favorite with 4.5 stars out of 145 reviews. Stop by 2201 Lakewood Blvd. to hit up the spot to score doughnuts and more next time the urge strikes.