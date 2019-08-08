By HOODLINE

Craving Indian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving that cuisine around Long Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Flamin Curry

photo: alisa L./yelp

Topping the list is Flamin Curry. Located at 3344 E. Broadway, it’s the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Long Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp.

2. Flavor Of Punjab

Photo: Jeff V./Yelp

Next up is Flavor of Punjab, at 5650 E. Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 295 reviews on Yelp, the Indian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fresh Kabobs

Photo: zaheer S./Yelp

Fresh Kabobs, at 145 E. Fourth St., is another top choice. Yelpers give the Indian, Pakistani and halal spot four stars out of 975 reviews.

4. Natraj Cuisine of India

photo: luigi g./yelp

Natraj Cuisine of India is another go-to, with four stars out of 792 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5262 E. Second St. to see for yourself.

5. Kamal Palace

photo: gabriel v./yelp

Finally, check out Kamal Palace, which has earned four stars out of 427 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Indian spot at 6374 E. Pacific Coast Highway.