By HOODLINE

Looking to try the best bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Santa Ana, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Playground

Photo: Shima S./Yelp

Topping the list is Playground. Located at 220 E. Fourth St., Suite 102 in Lacy, the bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the most popular bar in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,097 reviews on Yelp.

2. Silva’s Fresh Eatery + Churrascaria

Photo: Silva’s Fresh Eatery + Churrascaria/Yelp

Silva’s Fresh Eatery + Churrascaria, located at 3672 S. Bristol St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, steakhouse and Brazilian spot 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews.

3. El Indio Botanas y Cerveza

Photo: El Indio Botanas y Cerveza/Yelp

Downtown, check out El Indio Botanas y Cerveza, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Mexican spot at 309 W. Third St.

4. The Copper Door

Photo: Huy T./Yelp

And then there’s The Copper Door, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 505 reviews. Stop by 225 1/2 N. Broadway to hit up the bar, dance club and event space next time you’re in the mood.