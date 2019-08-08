THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A mountain lion successfully accomplished a feat most humans would not attempt – crossing the busy 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass.

The approximately 4-year-old mountain lion is believed to cross the major artery sometime between 2 and 4 a.m. on the morning of July 19, according to the National Park Service. Some portions of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass stretch across 10 lanes, and runs parallel to a similarly busy thoroughfare in Sepulveda Boulevard, between two heavily populated areas — West L.A. and the San Fernando Valley.

P-61’s successful crossing — confirmed by his GPS collar — is in the same general vicinity where another mountain lion, P-18, was struck and killed by a car in 2011 and an uncollared lion suffered the same fate in 2009.

“Although P-61 successfully crossed the 405, his feat is a reminder of how challenging Southern California’s road network is for mountain lions and other wildlife, as well,” biologist Jeff Sikich said in a statement. “Others haven’t been so lucky.”

The National Park Service tracks the mountain lion population in the Santa Monica Mountains, which is hemmed in by the Pacific Ocean and two heavily traveled freeways – the 405 and the 101. The limits set by the freeway impacts the genetic diversity of the local mountain lion population.

P-61 is not the first mountain lion to cross the 405 Freeway, however. P-22 is a rather famous resident of Griffith Park, although DNA testing indicates he was born in the Santa Monica Mountains. Researchers say surveillance camera footage has shown another male mountain lion who has not been collared also lives in the same area between the 405 and 101 freeways.