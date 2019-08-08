LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new case of measles was reported at Los Angeles International Airport.

People who were at the Tom Bradley International Terminal on July 23 between 2-6 p.m. might have been exposed to the disease after a non-resident with measles traveled to the airport while infectious.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health said the case was not linked to the case reported Aug. 6 nor was it linked with any previously reported cases. Those who were at the location between that time may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. The department said those who might have been infected should review their immunization records, contact and notify their health care provider if they are in a high-risk group and monitor themselves for illness.

The department urged residents, especially those who travel internationally and those who have not been fully protected against measles, to get the vaccine to protect their health and prevent the spread of the disease to others.

There have been 16 reported cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents in 2019 and an additional 10 non-resident measles cases that traveled through the county. The health department said the majority of cases were not vaccinated or were unsure if they had been vaccinated.