



— Metro bikes have hit North Hollywood.

Los Angeles councilman and Metro board member Paul Krekorian kicked-off the first metro bike program in the valley Thursday afternoon.

“This is a really exciting step forward for alternative transportation…in the San Fernando Valley,” said Krekorian.

The bikes at the Metro Red/Orange Line Stations can be unlocked with a metro tap card or a smartphone.

Many commuters are happy with the new option.

“I think it a good idea…I think it’s very good for the community. There’s a lot of people that travel…that don’t have cars,” said commuter Robert Urssery.

The bike-share program kicked off three years ago in Downtown L.A. and continues to grow with 16 new bike-share stations in North Hollywood, bringing the total to 150 in L.A. County.

The bikes are dropped off at a metro station or you can pay a small fee to leave them at a bike rack.

Krekorian says they will not litter the sidewalks like scooters, and says they are better for the environment.

“[Scooter] have batteries that have to be disposed of, there’s a lot of environmental issues with scooters, none of which exist with bicycles,” he said.

The bike-share program will continue to grow through the end of the year.

Metro hopes to have six more stations and 50 more bikes.