



— Residents from Eagle Rock came out in force to a meeting held by Metro on a proposed bus line that would take up two lanes of a busy thoroughfare in their neighborhood that they say would disrupt the character of the area.

The proposed 18-mile route from Pasadena to North Hollywood would have limited stops, but Eagle Rock residents are worried that giving up lanes on Colorado Boulevard in exchange for dedicated bus lanes would choke the neighborhood’s main artery.

“They put these bike lanes in a while back, and nobody uses them,” Eagle Rock resident Raul Flores said. “They took a lane away from us, and it’s terrible now. And now they want to put a bus lane in?”

Wednesday’s meeting was just one in a series of community meetings in the areas where the proposed bus line will run.

“The Metro board is going to listen to all the comments and come up with the best decision that we see fit for this community,” Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian said.