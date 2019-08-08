Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre in 35mm at the Vista

From the event description:

In August, on four successive Saturdays, we’ll be showing the original movie (the inspiration) as our morning matinee and the movie it birthed (the inspired) in our midnight slot. First up, we screen John Huston’s 1948 masterpiece, “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” which filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson watched countless times as he thought of than wrote his own masterpiece “There Will Be Blood.” Huston’s original is based on a book by mysterious author B Traven. It tells the story of down-on-his-luck Fred Dobbs (played with anti-heroic commitment by Humphrey Bogart) who, stranded in Mexico, befriends fellow vagabonds Tim Holt and Walter Huston (director Huston’s own father).

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive

Price: $12.75 – $72

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991 Heisei) at the Vista

From the event description:

One of the great things about how long the Godzilla series has lasted is that new cycles allow the moviemakers to remake/re-imagine/re-invision some of the earlier entries and make them better. Such is clearly the case with “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah,” the 1991 version, the third movie in the Heisi era (which began with “The Return of Godzilla” in 1984).

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive

Price: $12.75 – $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Secret Movie Club Presents: The Treasure of Sierra Madre

From the event description:

Sure, you can stream just about anything these days, but no home theater setup can equal the experience of watching a great movie on the real big screen, while munching on some fresh popcorn and cheering along with other die hard movie fans. Luckily, there’s Secret Movie Club. These cinephiles lovingly curate a series of cult favorites, nostalgic throwbacks and classic films and bring them to Los Angeles’ historic Vista Theatre in beautiful 35mm prints, so you can experience them again — or perhaps for the first time — the way they were meant to be seen: in a theater!

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive

Price: Free – $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eat See Hear: Fargo

From the event description:

Eat See Hear Movies combines popular films with live indie music and some of the city’s most famous food trucks to create the ultimate nighttime outdoor hangout. Get a group of friends together for a laid-back night under the stars in beautiful Griffith Park, where you can catch some of the hottest up-and-coming bands and check out the latest and greatest in street-side cuisine and grab a drink at the on-site bar. Make some time to check out The Autry, because you’ll also receive free admission to the museum during the event. Then, settle in on the Autry National Center’s lush lawn and get ready to quote along with your favorite movies, running all summer long.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way

Price: $4 – $14.70

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Studio Contestants and Audience for “Let’s Make a Deal”

From the event description:

Want cash? A vacation? A brand new car? Then head on over to “Let’s Make a Deal” with Wayne Brady to scratch game show contestant off your bucket list. Come join us in the studio audience for the chance to play this zany and fun game show.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m.

Where: Let’s Make a Deal Studio, 7915 Haskell Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in Downtown LA can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of Downtown LA parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the LA Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.