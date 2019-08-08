



Need more fish and chips in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving that dish in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when such cravings strike.

1. California Fish Grill

photo: ahmed s./yelp

Topping the list is California Fish Grill. Located at 3988 Barranca Parkway in West Park, the spot to score seafood and tacos is the most popular fish and chips spot in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 2,640 reviews on Yelp.

2. Slapfish

photo: joseph j./yelp

Next up is University Town Center’s Slapfish, at 4249 Campus Drive, B148. With four stars out of 695 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood, fish and chips and sandwiches has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fish District

Photo: fish district/Yelp

Woodbury’s Fish District, located at 6278 Irvine Blvd., is another top choice. Yelpers give the seafood and poke spot four stars out of 394 reviews.

4. Portside Fish Co.

photo: bradford l./yelp

Finally, Portside Fish Co. in the Business District is another go-to for fish and chips, with four stars out of 348 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2222 Michelson Drive, Trade Food Hall, to see for yourself.