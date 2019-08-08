Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 8/8 at 8 a.m.
4 Dead, 2 Wounded In Garden Grove, Santa Ana Stabbing Spree; Man Arrested
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in a violent stabbing and robbery spree that started in Garden Grove and ended at a 7-Eleven in Santa Ana Wednesday evening, leaving four people dead and two more critically wounded.
One Dead After Car Goes Flying, Crashes Sideways Into Arcadia Flower Shop
One person is dead Thursday after somehow crashing a rental car sideways into a flower shop in Arcadia.
Local Weather
We’re in the middle of a slight cooling trend Thursday with a high of 73 for the beaches and 96 for the Inland Empire.
