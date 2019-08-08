1. Thuyen Vien

Photo: Vy h./Yelp

Topping the list is Thuyen Vien. Located at 1740 S. Euclid St. in Southwest Anaheim, the vegan and Vietnamese spot is the most popular inexpensive Vietnamese restaurant in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,172 reviews on Yelp.

Budget-friendly menu choices include the vermicelli bowl with cool vermicelli noodles served atop fresh lettuce, mint and topped with soy pork and an egg roll, the garlic “chicken” with soy chicken cooked with garlic, tomato sauce, and green onions and the banana flower tacos with tempura banana flowers atop fresh tomato-cucumber salsa on crisp cabbage and a rice cracker. (Check out the entire menu here.)

2. OC Tasty Chicken & Banh Mi

Photo: OC Tasty Chicken % Banh Mi/Yelp

Next up is Southeast Anaheim’s OC Tasty Chicken & Banh Mi, situated at 2117 E. Ball Road. With 4.5 stars out of 533 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and Vietnamese spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

The spot serves up 20 different varieties of banh mi sandwiches, as well as rice plates, soup, stew, salad, pork, steak and chicken. Thrifty diners may go for the pate (pork liver) banh mi (all sandwiches come with mayo, pickled carrot, daikon, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño) or the Vietnamese cold ham & pate banh mi. (Here’s the entire menu.)

3. Chao Village

Photo: chao village/Yelp

Southwest Anaheim’s Chao Village, located at 430 S. Euclid St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot, which offers comfort food and more, 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews.

Cheaps eats here include the banh mi sandwich, the pho ga (chicken noodle soup), the grilled pork rice plate or the vermicelli plate with grilled chicken and veggies. In search of something sweet? Order the iced jelly dessert drink.

4. Thanh Binh Restaurant

Photo: thanh binh restaurant/Yelp

Thanh Binh Restaurant, a Vietnamese spot in Southeast Anaheim, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 212 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2119 E. Ball Road to see for yourself.

Bargains abound at this fast-casual spot, where nearly everything on the menu is under $10. Try a small bowl of the rare steak pho, the shaken chicken salad or the egg rolls.

5. Pho Vina

Photo: alex c./Yelp

Check out Pho Vina, which has earned four stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Vietnamese spot by heading over to 5773 E. La Palma Ave.

Nothing will break the bank here, so order the egg noodle plate with pan-fried chicken and veggies, the charbroiled skewered shrimp with buttered rice, the pork vermicelli or one of the 13 dessert drinks on the menu (including boba shakes, coconut and jelly).