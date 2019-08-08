By HOODLINE

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Santa Ana.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Max, Jack Russell terrier mix

Max is a male Jack Russell terrier mix currently residing at Pooch Match.

Max loves other dogs. He’s neutered, has all his shots and is house-trained.

Notes from his caretakers:

Max is 4 years old and weighs 8 pounds. He has a medium energy level and an active, energetic demeanor. He is sociable with other dogs and people. He would do best in a calmer home without young kids.

Read more about Max on Petfinder.

Puggles, pug

Puggles is a male pug dog currently residing at Pooch Match.

Puggles is the life of the party — he loves other dogs. He’s already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered.

His current caretakers say:

Puggles is about 2 years old and weighs 26 pounds. He is sociable and friendly with other dogs and all people and loves to play. He is crate-trained and walks well on a leash.

Read more about how to adopt Puggles on Petfinder.

Ollie, pit bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier mix

Ollie is a sweet male pit bull terrier and American Staffordshire terrier mix staying at Pooch Match.

Ollie is ready to make friends — he’ll get along great with other dogs. He is already neutered, vaccinated and house-trained.

Notes from his caretakers:

Ollie is a sweet, well-behaved gentleman of 5-6 years. He is sociable and friendly with everyone and loves affection, especially belly rubs.

Apply to adopt Ollie today at Petfinder.

Izzy, American Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Izzy is a charming female American Staffordshire terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix currently housed at Pooch Match.

Izzy is the life of the party — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed and house-trained.

From her current caretaker:

Izzy is 5 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. She’s a wonderful companion. She has a medium-high energy level. She is very affectionate. She has a goofy, fun personality and is very playful.

Read more about Izzy on Petfinder.

Tyke, Shih Tzu

Tyke is a male Shih Tzu dog being cared for at Pooch Match.

Tyke loves other dogs, but should be placed in a home without small children. He is already vaccinated, neutered and house-trained.

Here’s what Tyke’s friends at Pooch Match think of him:

Tyke is 8 years young; he is a very low-maintenance little guy. In fact, much like some cats, he is very independent. He is crate-trained and learning to walk on a leash. He is nervous with new people and would do best in a home that can give him all of the time and patience to adjust at his own pace, without expecting too much from him too soon.

Read more about Tyke on Petfinder.