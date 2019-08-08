LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of two people found inside a Long Beach apartment.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check on the occupants of an apartment unit in the 1300 block of Appleton Way. Police said when they arrived the found two people deceased in the lower level of the two-story building.

A man who lives in the complex said he didn’t know the occupants, but noticed an eviction sign had been on the door for a few weeks.

Information on the victims and the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately released.