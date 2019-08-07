



– A woman was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of a Garden Grove condo Tuesday night.

The victim, described as an Asian woman, was discovered by responding Garden Grove police at 9:43 p.m. at a condo complex known as Flower Tree in the 14000 block of Flower Street, just off Westminster Boulevard.

Police did not release her name or disclose who initially called officers out to the home. It’s unclear if the woman lived there, if she was alone in the home or if investigators have identified a motive.

Detectives at the scene were seen taping off a black Kia Sportage parked in front of the house.

No arrests have been made and no suspect description was released.

https://twitter.com/KaraFinnstrom/status/1159132506395820037