CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Anaheim, Missing Teen

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen at Anaheim High School Wednesday afternoon.

Anaheim Police Department tweeted out that they were searching for 15-year-old Edson Daniel Villegas who was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.

Villegas is described as 6’1” tall weighing 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue or purple polo shirt, black shorts, and a black backpack.

Villegas is said to have special needs.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call the Anaheim Police Department.

Comments