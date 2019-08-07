ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen last seen at Anaheim High School Wednesday afternoon.
Anaheim Police Department tweeted out that they were searching for 15-year-old Edson Daniel Villegas who was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the high school.
CRITICAL MISSING: Edson Daniel Villegas, M/H 15 yrs, 6’1”, 185 lbs wearing blu/prpl polo shirt, blk shorts, with blk backpack. Has special needs. Last seen at 3 pm at #AnaheimHighSchool in @City_of_Anaheim. Call APD if you see him #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/93LcUVRwKy
— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) August 8, 2019
Villegas is described as 6’1” tall weighing 185 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue or purple polo shirt, black shorts, and a black backpack.
Villegas is said to have special needs.
Police are asking anyone who sees him to call the Anaheim Police Department.
