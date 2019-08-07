Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s no need to stand in line for Dodger Dogs at Dodger Stadium anymore.
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday that they are incorporating Postmates Live into their concession stands.
Fans simply open the Postmates app from their phones and order food, pay, and pick up their order at a designated Postames point in the stadium.
Currently, the service is only available on the Top Deck section of the ballpark.
The team plans to have the service available through the entire stadium by the beginning of the 2020 season.
