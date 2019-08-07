LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed in a crash that may have been the result of a street race in Mission Hills.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Devonshire Street and Woodman Avenue. Officers responding to the scene found one vehicle had crashed into another parked on the street, igniting a fire in one of the cars.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle had been racing with another car seconds before crashing. The crash is being investigated as a possible street race.

No other injuries were reported. The age, gender and name of the person who was killed was not released.