



— Jack in the Box says employees are required to wear shoes, but a customer in Texas said he snapped a photo of a worker preparing food while barefoot.

The customer took the photo Monday from the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box in Pearland.

The man said that he pulled up to the drive-thru window and handed the worker his debit card, KTRK reported. As she walked away, he noticed she had no shoes on.

In disbelief, the customer said he quickly snapped a photo of the worker without her noticing.

The customer said he called the fast food chain’s corporate office to issue a complaint.

“Employees are required to wear slip-resistant, closed-toed shoes to promote workplace safety,” the company said in a statement. “As this concern was brought to our attention, we are addressing this matter locally with the restaurant team in Pearland.”