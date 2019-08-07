



— Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Hemet resident Friday with a large quantity of methamphetamine.

According to police, a deputy and his K9 partner were on patrol in the area of the Westlake Promenade at about 8:15 p.m. when the deputy said a driver of a blue Toyota sedan commit a traffic violation and pulled the vehicle over.

The driver of that vehicle, 50-year-old Oscar Sainz Ponce of Hemet, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Orange County for driving on a suspended license.

Police said Sainz consented to a search of the vehicle during which the deputy recovered approximately 67 pounds of methamphetamine from the trunk of the vehicle — enough for 304,000 individual doses. The street value of the seized drugs is approximately $600,000, according to police.

Ponce was taken to the Ventura County Jail and charged with possession for sale of a controlled substance and transportation of a controlled substance. He was also booked for the warrant out of Orange County. He remained in custody Tuesday night on a $50,000 bond.