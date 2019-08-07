ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Magnolia High School’s football season nearly went up in smoke with their sports equipment building, but the Los Angeles Chargers stepped in with a hail mary.

The Chargers presented the team with a $10,000 check when the high school football players visited their camp in Costa Mesa on Sunday.

The high school, located in Anaheim, lost all their gear when an equipment shed burned down in July, just as their season was set to start.

Chargers broadcaster Hank Bauer is a Magnolia High School alumnus and wanted to help his alma mater out, with some help from Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

“When we heard about it, it was just, the right thing to do,” Spanos said in a video released by the Chargers. “You just feel fortunate you can help wherever you can and whenever you can.”

Bauer says the students at Magnolia High School don’t have a lot and the donation is life changing.