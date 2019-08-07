



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 8/7 at 8 a.m.

Tanker Truck Carrying 7,000 Gallons Of Fuel Overturns On Northbound 5 Freeway In Atwater Village

A double fuel tanker truck overturned Wednesday on the northbound 5 Freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard, causing a significant fuel leak and shutting down all lanes.

Woman Stabbed To Death In Garden Grove Condo

A woman was found stabbed to death in the bedroom of a Garden Grove condo Tuesday night.

15-Year-Old Boy On Bicycle Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver, Dragged A Thousand Feet

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car and being dragged a thousand feet in South Los Angeles.

Measles Patient Traveled Through LA Union Station, Officials Say

A person infected with the measles virus traveled through the heavily populated Union Station in downtown Los Angeles last month, bringing the total number of confirmed measles cases in the county to 25, health officials announced Tuesday.

Local Weather

A gradual cooling trend in the forecast with a high of 97 for the valleys, 96 for the Inland Empire.