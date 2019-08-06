LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials said two people have come down with the West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County.

Officials said one of the patients is a San Fernando Valley resident and the other lives in the southeastern region of the county. Both patients got sick in July and are currently recovering.

“We are glad to hear that these two people are recovering from their West Nile Fever infections and wish them well. Every year in Los Angeles County, we see cases of West Nile virus infection, which can be serious even deadly, especially for people over 50 and those who have existing health problems,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Health Officer for Los Angeles County in a statement. “Mosquito bites aren’t just annoying, they may make you sick. So, everyone should take protective action by using mosquito repellent when outdoors and getting rid of items in their homes or yards that collect standing water where mosquitoes can breed.”

West Nile virus is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. West Nile Virus can affect the nervous system and result in meningitis, encephalitis, paralysis and even death. People over 50 years of age and those with chronic health problems are at higher risk of severe illness.

While not all mosquitoes carry this virus, the type of mosquito that spreads this virus is found throughout Los Angeles County.

Public health officials recommend the following actions to reduce the risk of West Nile virus infection:

Avoid mosquito-infested areas at dawn and dusk;

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors;

Use repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus;

Check window screens for holes to make sure mosquitoes cannot enter your home;

Dump stagnant water. Do not allow water to collect and stagnate in old tires, flowerpots, swimming pools, birdbaths, pet bowls or other containers;

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and drain water from pool covers;

Stock garden ponds with goldfish or other mosquito-eating fish;

Empty and wash birdbaths and wading pools weekly;

Cover rain barrels, and empty weekly.

These are the first two reported cases in the county — excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own public health department — for the 2019 season.