



— Walgreens announced Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it would be closing 200 stores in the United States.

The announcement comes months after the company said it would shutter approximately 200 stores in the United Kingdom during a call with investors in May. According to the filing, the company conducted a review of its footprint in the U.S. as part of an effort to increase efficiencies.

Walgreens currently has more than 9,560 stores in the U.S. and has not yet made the list of locations slated for closure available.