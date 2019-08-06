



– Hundreds of Sun Valley residents were briefly without electricity Tuesday morning after an SUV careened into a power pole, bringing it down completely.

The crash occurred before 5:10 a.m. in the 11700 block of West Sheldon Street.

Two vehicles traveling in the same direction when one stopped in front of the other while making a turn, prompting the other driver to veer, lose control and slam into the pole, bringing it down on top of the SUV, officials at the scene told CBS2.

Neither driver was seriously hurt, both were treated and released at the scene.

About 450 L.A. Department of Water and Power customers were temporarily without electricity. However, power was restored just before 6 a.m.