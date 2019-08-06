Comments
GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police detained two suspects following an attempted robbery and bomb threat at a Glendale Bank of America Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the bank located at San Fernando Road and East Cerritos Avenue just after 4 p.m.
According to police, a man walked into the bank claiming to have a bomb. Police said one suspect had a backpack with them.
Glendale police detained the two suspects and proceeded to clear the bank.
The backpack remained inside the bank as officers determined if it was a threat and how it should be handled.
