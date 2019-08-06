



— A person infected with the measles virus traveled through the heavily populated Union Station in Los Angeles, health officials announced Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the contagious person was a non-resident who traveled through Union Station Patsaouras Transit Bus Plaza on July 23, 2019, between 12:15 p.m.and 3:15 p.m.

Anyone who may have been at this location on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.

There have been 16 measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, in addition to nine non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County.

Public Health was urging residents, especially those who travel internationally and those who have not been fully protected against measles, to get the measles immunization.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to the measles should monitor themselves for illness with fever and/or an unexplained rash from 7 days to 21 days after their exposure.

If symptoms develop, stay at home and call a healthcare provider immediately.

Measles immunizations are available at healthcare providers, local pharmacy or health clinic. Public Health clinics offer no or low-cost immunizations for individuals who are uninsured or underinsured.

For more information about measles, visit: Public Health or call 2-1-1.