



— LA City Council members Greig Smith and Herb Wesson have introduced a resolution urging California and federal lawmakers to ban the sale and possession of assault weapons.

It’s ironic turn of events, considering “Smith and Wesson” is the name of one America’s most famous gun-makers.

“Communities and families across America are grieving over the horrible shootings that struck El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, this weekend, less than a week after a shooting in Gilroy,” Councilman Greig Smith said.

“The gun violence epidemic in our country is not normal and it’s not something we in Los Angeles will accept as we stand idly by,” Council President Wesson said. “In just over a week, we’ve been shaken by three tragic mass shootings which have made it clear that nowhere is truly safe in a country that allows these weapons of war to be sold and carried on our streets. This resolution is our message to our state and federal legislators: We need meaningful reform on gun control now.”

In addition to the sale and possession of any assault weapon, the measure also calls for banning materials that make them semi-automatic.

The councilmen also want federal and state legislation that would set standards requiring the removal or blocking of hate speech on social media platforms.

