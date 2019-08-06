



— A grenade was found in a homeless encampment that was being cleared in the Sepulveda Basin, where a brush fire erupted last week.

The discovery of the grenade prompted a response from the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad. The grenade turned out to be a dud.

The grenade was found in a charred area of the Sepulveda Basin, where a fire erupted last Tuesday. The fire scorched brush and destroyed several homeless encampments.

But even after the fire, about 50 people returned to the area. However, as the summer continues to dry out brush throughout Southern California, those homeless are being moved because of fire concerns and other hazards.

The LA Homeless Services Authority says there aren’t enough shelter beds, but they will continue to work with people to find safer places to live.