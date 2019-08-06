



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 8/6 at 8 a.m.

Man Shot To Death While Out Walking In Glendale; Search On For Gunman

Police are searching for a suspect who snuck up behind two men Monday night while they was out walking in a residential Glendale neighborhood and opened fire, killing one of them.

Active Shooter Training Drill Held At Lakewood School

An active shooter DRILL will take place at Hoover Middle School in Lakewood Tuesday morning. This training will simulate a shooting at a school and incorporate simulated gunfire. There will also be simulated injuries and role players in the school.

Homeowner’s Hoarding Impacting Neighbors In San Pedro

The collection of items has been growing steadily outside of a San Pedro home for the past 15 years, but now neighbors are concerned the owner’s hoarding could cause a safety problem.

Local Weather

Temperatures in the 70s along the coast Tuesday, 80s for downtown L.A. and 90s for the valleys.