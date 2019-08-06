CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters had to extricate a trapped driver from his Bud Light delivery truck after it crashed onto Metrolink train tracks in the Moreno Valley area Tuesday morning.

Aug. 6, 2019. (CAL FIRE/Facebook)

Just before 6 a.m., the semi-truck was headed southbound on the 215 Freeway near Harley Knox Boulevard when it went off the road and crashed into the train tracks, landing on its side, according to California Highway Patrol.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County firefighters responded and extricated the trapped driver, whose condition was not confirmed.

Metrolink reported that service for its 91/Perris Valley Line was shut down between downtown Perris and Moreno Valley as of 10 a.m.

The cause and circumstances of the crash were not disclosed. It’s unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

https://twitter.com/Metrolink/status/1158735754882887680

