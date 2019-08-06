LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Huntington Park man was arrested Monday on suspicion of making a threat of violence online against a political event, just a day before presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was set to hold a rally in Long Beach.

Long Beach police said a concerned community member reported the online threat Sunday. The investigation led detectives to 27-year-old Jose Rafael Guzman, who was arrested and booked Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats and threatening a public officer.

Guzman has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail.

Police would only confirm that the event that was threatened is “a political rally” taking place in Long Beach, but would not specify whether the threat was against the Vermont senator.

“We take all potential threats of violence very seriously and thoroughly investigate all reported incidents,” Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna said in a statement.

The department is also on heightened alert in the wake of last weekend’s mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, and has scheduled extra patrols over the next few days.