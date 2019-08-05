VALINDA (CBSLA) — As many as seven cars were towed away Monday morning after an SUV plowed into them in a Valinda neighborhood.

The crashes happened one after the other at about 1 a.m. on Samgerry Drive near Vanderwall. One person has been arrested.

Seven cars were struck, including one that was flipped over by the impact. At least two vehicles were totaled.

The man who was arrested apparently hit his own cars and neighbors say he lives in the neighborhood. It’s not clear what caused the crashes.

No injuries were reported.