GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting Monday night in Glendale.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Boynton Street and Palmer Avenue.
According to police, a man left his home for a walk after dinner when a man in sunglasses and a dark shirt came up and shot him from behind.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Police did not release the victim’s name.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.
