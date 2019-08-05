CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal shooting Monday night in Glendale.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Boynton Street and Palmer Avenue.

According to police, a man left his home for a walk after dinner when a man in sunglasses and a dark shirt came up and shot him from behind.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. Police did not release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.

