



— A Newport Beach man suspected of killing his wife back in 2012 has been captured in Mexico after being on the run for more than four years.

The 55-year-old Chadwick, a multimillionaire real estate investor, was apprehended in Mexico and brought to Los Angeles Monday morning, law enforcement sources told CBS2.

CBS News cameras caught footage of him being escorted by authorities after being flown to L.A. International Airport.

The Newport Coast man is accused of killing his wife of 21 years, 46-year-old Quee Chadwick, on Oct. 10, 2012, following an argument, and then dumping her body in a dumpster in rural San Diego County.

He was arrested after calling police near the U.S.-Mexico border the following day. Her body was not discovered until about eight days after the murder, on Oct. 18, 2012.

However, Chadwick was charged with her murder before her body was even found because Newport Beach police detectives found injuries on his body showing signs that he had been involved in a fight. Investigators found blood and signs of a struggle inside the couples’ upscale home.

Chadwick and his wife had been discussing the possibility of divorce at the time of her murder, officials said. Police were alerted to her disappearance after she failed to pick her three children up from school.

In January 2015, while out on bail awaiting trial, he disappeared. Since that time, he has been on the US Marshals Most Wanted list.

Chadwick has pleaded not guilty to murder charges and claims his wife was killed by a house painter, according to an arrest affidavit.