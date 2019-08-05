MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) – A suspect was captured Monday morning in Mission Viejo after a wild pursuit that began in Temecula in which authorities say he carjacked both a California Highway Patrol cruiser and at least one other car.

The incident began sometime before 10 a.m. when a CHP officer tried to pull over a speeding motorcyclist in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Rancho California Road in Temecula.

The motorcyclist crashed, then somehow carjacked a CHP officer’s patrol car. A pursuit ensued, winding its way down into San Diego County.

At one point, the suspect abandoned the SUV and carjacked at least one other vehicle.

The chase then made its way up into Orange County, where the suspect eventually peacefully surrendered in a Toyota Prius at La Mancha and La Roda in Mission Viejo.

The suspect’s name and the exact details of the pursuit were not confirmed.

There were no reported injuries.

A peaceful ending earlier today to a wild pursuit that went through Riverside County, San Diego County and finally came to an end in OC’s Mission Viejo. CHP says the suspect stole a CHP vehicle at one point before abandoning it for another car @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/Z39FgjFS7O — Chris Ercoli (@CErcoliCBS2KCAL) August 5, 2019