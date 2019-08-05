LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy arrested for during a disturbance call in East Los Angeles last week was found to be receiving his pay and benefits, even though he hasn’t been working since 2016.

Antonio Ramirez, 45, was arrested on July 29 after a 911 call reported an intoxicated man throwing items inside a garage, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Deputies identified Ramirez as an off-duty deputy.

The statement said the 911 caller asked that Ramirez be removed from the location, but when deputies tried to detain him, “an altercation ensued” and they had to use force to restrain him.

Felony charges were subsequently filed July 31 against Ramirez, according to the sheriff’s department. Ramirez is being held on $225,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 13, according to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s online inmate information database.

Sheriff’s officials say further inquiry showed a prior arrest on July 12, 2016, during which time he was on approved unpaid leave. Immediately following that arrest, sheriff’s officials say a decision was made by Sheriff Jim McDonnell’s administration to put Ramirez on paid administrative leave.

According to sheriff’s records, Ramirez was erroneously placed on paid administrative leave back in 2016, resulting in payment of salary and benefits up to this year. Since his arrest last week, Ramirez has now been placed on unpaid administrative leave, sheriff’s officials said.