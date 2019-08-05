Comments
HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — While Meghan Markle is living in royal splendor at Kensington Palace in England, you can live in her former, slightly less ornate LA home — for $1.8 million, that is.
The Duchess of Sussex’s former pad is now up for sale and according to the real estate listing, it’s a “colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine!”
The stylish four bedroom, three bath home located at 447 South Highland Avenue boasts an open floor plan downstairs that’s “amazing for entertaining.”
There’s also a large kitchen, a spacious living room with a fireplace, and bedrooms with plenty of sunshine. The property also has a “park-like grassy yard with porch” and an al fresco dining area.
All that and “abundant off street parking!” Truly, a residence fit for a duchess.
