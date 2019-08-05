



— A former San Diego City Councilman is running for a seat in congress next year.

Carl DeMaio announced Monday he is running to replace embattled Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter for California’s 50th District. It is the only Republican-held seat in San Diego County.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing California slide further and further into a dumpster, where crime has gone up and schools are failing, the cost of living has skyrocketed, homeless are on the street,” DeMaio said in his announcement. “It’s time for us to stand and fight in California.”

Hunter is facing corruption charges. He and his wife were indicted in August on five dozen criminal charges for allegedly misusing campaign funds. Hunter’s trial is set to begin in September.

DeMaio served in the city council from 2008-2013. He made his announcement to run for the 50th District seat on Facebook.

DeMaio ran for the mayor of 2012, but lost. In 2014, he lost his bid for the 52nd District.