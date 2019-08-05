



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 8/5 at 8 a.m.

Trump Urges Nation To Condemn “White Supremacy” Following El Paso, Dayton Shootings

President Trump called out “white supremacy” by name Monday and and urged the nation to condemn it with one voice in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, and the racist manifesto authorities believe the suspect posted shortly beforehand.

Memorial Held For Slain Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed When He Confronted Tagger

A somber memorial service was held Sunday evening for the slain off duty LAPD officer who was allegedly shot and killed by a tagger he confronted.

SUV Plows Into 7 Parked Cars In Valinda Neighborhood

As many as seven cars were towed away Monday morning after an SUV plowed into them in a Valinda neighborhood.

Local Weather

High pressure holding steady Monday, with another warm day on the way. A gradual cooling will arrive later this week. A high of 102 for the valleys.